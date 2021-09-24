Raiders kicker beats self in Fantasy after doing well against the Steelers

The Raiders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week in Week Two against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For most Raiders fans and players, the win brought only elation and hope. That is, except for the kicker, who ended up hurting his fantasy season by playing well.

Raiders kicker defeats Raiders kicker in Fantasy Football

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson scored every field goal in the win against the Steelers. He made four of four kicks with the longest coming from 46 yards away and won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. For fantasy players starting Carlson, they were rewarded with the second-highest score at the position that week.

The bad news? He was playing against himself in fantasy and contributed to his own loss 🤣



Unfortunately for Carlson, his opponent in Fantasy Football that week was him starting. As a result, Carlson's great day ended up costing him dearly in fantasy football, as it added about 17 points to his opponent's score.

Carlson's team ended up losing that week partly due to the Raiders win. With every kick Carlson made for the Raiders, his opponent reaped the benefits.

Carlson took the loss in stride when he discussed it with the media, who laughed at his self-inflicted loss. He told the story while smiling and laughing at the absurdity of the moment.

"I actually played against myself in Fantasy this week in my own friend group's fantasy and it's tough because I took a loss. I definitely contributed to that. It's fun. I think fantasy is great. It just gets people more involved with specific players and in football in general so, you know, I have a lot of fun with my college friends.

A lot of people are messaging me and telling me 'Hey, you did great for me in fantasy.' I was at an apple orchard the other day and a random guy came up to me and told me I did a great job for his fantasy team. Yeah, I think people are very invested in their fantasy teams and I think that's great."

Daniel Carlson kept his priorities in line and didn't intentionally miss kicks to help his fantasy. However, one has to quietly wonder if he would do the same if a fantasy championship was on the line.

Publicly, of course, Carlson would never admit to missing a kick in a blowout to help his fantasy football team. That said, one simply has to wonder if heightened stakes would create the same result.

