"Raiders letting Maxx Crosby know he's being held hostage": NFL fans react to Las Vegas denying trade offers for star DE

Maxx Crosby is expected to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders past next month's trade deadline, even though there have been recent reports that other teams are interested in acquiring the star defensive end.The Raiders met with Crosby to let him know they have no plans to move or ship him away, according to reports from NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater on Tuesday.Since the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Crosby has amassed over 60 career sacks and made four Pro Bowl appearances, solidifying his status as one of the league's best pass rushers.Crosby has been excellent since joining the league, but the Raiders have struggled and have only qualified for the playoffs once since 2019. This has led other teams to express interest in acquiring the 28-year-old pass rusher through trade.Here, we will take a look at the responses of some NFL fans on X after reports of the Raiders' meeting with Crosby on Tuesday were made public:&quot;In other words, submit your offers but make them good,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Sad, he’ll never experience a winning culture,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Why stay on a team that is going to continue to lose? Isn’t it about getting to a Super Bowl and winning a ring? That’s the childhood dream - to become an NFL player, then win the Super Bowl. He hasn’t been surrounded by winning players. So why not change to something different? I get the loyalty. That’s great and all. But it still makes no sense to me to just keep losing. I would be miserable in that situation,&quot; another fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans.&quot;That’s so selfless of him. Hopefully, he’s not wasting his entire career playing for a team that doesn’t care if they win or lose,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Raiders letting him know he's being held hostage,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bro is serving life without possibility of parole. Sucks,&quot; one fan said.Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract deal with Las Vegas in March. He has recorded 28 tackles, five passes defended, one interception and four sacks in the first seven weeks this season.Maxx Crosby reportedly wants to stay with the RaidersMaxx Crosby has only played in one playoff game with the Las Vegas Raiders since being drafted, but he still seems to be very dedicated to the team.There were rumors that Crosby might be trying to find a way out of Las Vegas before the trade deadline on November 4 following the Raiders' defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, it appears the defender has disproved that speculation with a single Instagram post.&quot;Raider Nation. It's your last chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, with sideline passes and meet me before a game. This is all to support the Maxx Crosby Foundation and support the causes close to my heart. I'm grateful for you. I'll see you on game day,&quot; Crosby said in a video posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Crosby does not explicitly indicate in the post that he intends to remain with the Raiders, it is evident that he remains committed to the team.Crosby has consistently expressed his desire to stay with the Raiders despite the team's shortcomings, regardless of the coach or the team's record.