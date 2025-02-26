Raiders linked to $35,150,680 QB as Matthew Stafford rumors intensify: Report

Matthew Stafford wasn't the name at the top of the veteran quarterback sweepstakes in December, but he might be now. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback could return to Sean McVay for another run in 2025, but at least for now, everything is up in the air.

Ad

Stafford was reportedly approached by Tom Brady to join the Las Vegas Raiders, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. However, if the Raiders don't nab Stafford, another name is getting some buzz. According to Vegas Nation reporter Vincent Bonsignore's tweet on Thursday, Zach Wilson, who has earned $35,150,180 in his career per Spotrac, is a name "that keeps coming up."

"Obviously, there's a long way to go with the Raiders QB room, but a name that keeps coming up here in Indianapolis, at least in terms of bringing into the mix, is Zach Wilson," he posted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Wilson led the New York Jets for two seasons as the potential young franchise quarterback of the future. After Aaron Rodgers joined the team in 2023, Wilson was expected to be the backup. Instead, after Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, Wilson took over for most of his third season with the team.

Of course, the case for Wilson is that he has now worked under Sean Payton for a full season, who flexed his ability to coach up players in recent years. Payton milked a flash out of Russell Wilson and took the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ad

Exploring how Zach Wilson could fit with Matthew Stafford in Las Vegas

Matthew Stafford at NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Zach Wilson and Matthew Stafford have been rumored to be joining the Raiders. Some might take this to mean that it has to be a choice between one or the other. However, Wilson is a backup at this point in his career. Meanwhile, Stafford is a bonafide franchise quarterback.

Ad

Both could potentially have a spot on the Las Vegas Raiders. Adding Wilson could provide the Raiders with a decent backup option with some upside.

If Sean Payton indeed fixed the former Jets quarterback, he could be a candidate for a Geno Smith or Sam Darnold-like comeback story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.