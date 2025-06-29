Raiders' Maxx Crosby drops 3-word message after Ilia Topuria defeats Charles Oliveira by knockout during UFC 317

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was one of the millions around the world who watched Saturday night's UFC lightweight title bout between Brazil's Charles Oliveira and Spain's Ilia Topuria.

Topuria defeated Oliveira via dramatic first-round knockout to win the UFC lightweight title, and it seems Crosby was pleased with El-Matador's performance.

Crosby sang the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion's praises on X rather quickly after the fight ended.

"Ilia is DIFFERENT. 🔥🔥🔥,” the Raiders All-Pro star posted.

Having been one of the top edge rushers in the NFL for the past four years, Crosby definitely knows a thing or two about "being different."

Currently on vacation, Crosby and other Raiders veterans are expected to report to the team's training camp in Henderson, Nevada, on July 22. They will join the team's rookies, who are scheduled to report to camp five days earlier on July 17.

The Raiders will face the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in their three preseason games before they kick off their 2025 campaign with a road game against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7.

Maxx Crosby now fully recovered from ankle surgery ahead of a new season

Maxx Crosby missed a lot of action last season because of an ankle injury he sustained early in the 2024 campaign that eventually needed a season-ending surgery.

But now that he's fully recovered, the four-time Pro Bowl player can work out with his teammates in the spring. He has also resumed his regular summer routine, which is good news for Las Vegas as training camp draws near, according to The Athletic.

Crosby became one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL in March when he agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million agreement with the Raiders. While showing gratitude to the new management for trusting him with a new deal, he also implied that he expects a bounce-back 2025 campaign with the Raiders in a recent interview at the Sack Summit in Las Vegas.

The defensive end made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive year with 7.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 45 tackles in 12 games last season.

Crosby has accumulated 364 tackles (232 solo), 105 tackles for loss and 59.5 sacks in his six NFL seasons. In addition, he has three fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and 23 passes defended.

Crosby and the other Raiders players will now have to get used to a new system under a new coaching staff during training camp.

