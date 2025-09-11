Raiders' Maxx Crosby pays 2-word tribute to heroes and victims of 9/11

Maxx Crosby, like so many Americans, has had Thursday's date mentally noted as the anniversary of 9/11 for many days. 2025 marks 24 years since the terrorist attacks, making the event nearly a quarter of a century old. Crosby was four years old when the attack took place, and like many children around that time, the aftermath engulfed his childhood, making it impossible to forget.Crosby noted the event on social media, taking to X on September 11 to respond to a post about the anniversary of the attack made by his former college's social media account. Crosby's message was simple, echoing two words that have been connected to the sacrifices of the American heroes and victims involved.&quot;Never Forget,&quot; he posted.The post echoed what was posted by Eastern Michigan Athletics, declaring that they will &quot;never forget,&quot; noting that 42 victims had &quot;Michigan ties.&quot;&quot;Today, we pause to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 souls were taken from us, including 42 with ties to Michigan,&quot; the post read.Crosby will not play a football game today, so he has extra time to remember the fallen, pay his respects, and think about what took place 24 years prior. The pass rusher also gave his respects to another Tri-State loss not long before.Maxx Crosby pays respects to memorable Tri-State actorMaxx Crosby at Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: ImagnJust weeks before posting about September 11, Crosby took to X to remember a recently passed away member of a landmark television show. On August 24, the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher posted two words about Jerry Adler, who played Hesh on &quot;The Sopranos,&quot; the famous mob HBO television series that was on television around the time of 9/11.The show took place in the Tri-State area, and while not the main character, Hesh was remembered as a notable character in the show. Crosby quote-posted his respects in reaction to a post about the actor's passing by Sporanos Central.&quot;Rip Hesh,&quot; he posted, adding a dove of peace emoji.Ten days after September 11, Maxx Crosby is scheduled to be within an afternoon's drive of the Tri-State area as his Raiders will face the Washington Commanders. It is the closest he will get to New York with the Raiders this season. The New York Giants will face the Raiders in Las Vegas on December 27, unless Crosby runs into the New York Jets in their building in the playoffs in January.