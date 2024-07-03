Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito recall brawling with Aaron Donald and Rams players during joint practice

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito recall brawling with Aaron Donald and Rams players during joint practice

Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito recall brawling with Aaron Donald and Rams players during joint practice

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jul 03, 2024 21:28 GMT
The Raiders fought Aaron Donald in a joint practice
The Raiders fought Aaron Donald in a joint practice

During his now-ended career, Aaron Donald was the most non-quarterback feared player in the NFL. The interior defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams was a complete nightmare to offensive linemen and offensive coaches, often wrecking games through his power and creating problems for everyone.

But that doesn't mean that Donald was a menace only on the field. For him to become the force that he was, practicing at the highest intensity was a must - and every once in a while, the line was crossed a bit, a common occurrence during training camps when tempers flare high.

Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maxx Crosby and Richie Incognito sat together on the EDGE's show, The Rush With Maxx Crosby, and remembered the time when Donald fought multiple members of the Raiders' offensive line, especially with the pair:

also-read-trending Trending
MC – I remember as a rookie, and this is when I knew you were a savage which most people already knew. But first day, it's straight warfare. Everyone's brawling each other, beating the f*ck out of each other and the first fight, I think, was you and Aaron Donald.
RI - It was Gabe [Jackson] and Aaron Donald.
MC - You were definitely heavily involved in the fight.
RI - Oh of course, of course. Little dust up, gotta see what's up. When we went out there with Gruden, our last year, I got in that big fight with Sebastian Joseph-Day. ‘No fighting in joint practices.’ Yeah, f**king right." [8:43 - 9:25]
youtube-cover

Aaron Donald: a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer

He'll be a first-ballot inductee without a doubt. Aaron Donald was perhaps overlooked during the draft as his smaller frame scared teams from picking him so high, but for ten years, Donald was dominant in the NFL - he's one of the best defensive players of all time.

He was voted to the Pro Bowl in every one of them. He was also an eight-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in sacks in 2018 - yes, as a defensive tackle.

One of the most important points during his career is how the attention he demanded opened opportunities for other players to shine. Leonard Floyd, Morgan Fox and Dante Fowler are some of the players who had career years with the Rams due to Donald's presence near them.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी