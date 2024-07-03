Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito recall brawling with Aaron Donald and Rams players during joint practice

During his now-ended career, Aaron Donald was the most non-quarterback feared player in the NFL. The interior defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams was a complete nightmare to offensive linemen and offensive coaches, often wrecking games through his power and creating problems for everyone.

But that doesn't mean that Donald was a menace only on the field. For him to become the force that he was, practicing at the highest intensity was a must - and every once in a while, the line was crossed a bit, a common occurrence during training camps when tempers flare high.

Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders.

Maxx Crosby and Richie Incognito sat together on the EDGE's show, The Rush With Maxx Crosby, and remembered the time when Donald fought multiple members of the Raiders' offensive line, especially with the pair:

MC – I remember as a rookie, and this is when I knew you were a savage which most people already knew. But first day, it's straight warfare. Everyone's brawling each other, beating the f*ck out of each other and the first fight, I think, was you and Aaron Donald.

RI - It was Gabe [Jackson] and Aaron Donald.

MC - You were definitely heavily involved in the fight.

RI - Oh of course, of course. Little dust up, gotta see what's up. When we went out there with Gruden, our last year, I got in that big fight with Sebastian Joseph-Day. ‘No fighting in joint practices.’ Yeah, f**king right." [8:43 - 9:25]

Aaron Donald: a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer

He'll be a first-ballot inductee without a doubt. Aaron Donald was perhaps overlooked during the draft as his smaller frame scared teams from picking him so high, but for ten years, Donald was dominant in the NFL - he's one of the best defensive players of all time.

He was voted to the Pro Bowl in every one of them. He was also an eight-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in sacks in 2018 - yes, as a defensive tackle.

One of the most important points during his career is how the attention he demanded opened opportunities for other players to shine. Leonard Floyd, Morgan Fox and Dante Fowler are some of the players who had career years with the Rams due to Donald's presence near them.

