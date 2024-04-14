Raiders Maxx Crosby spills beans on team's NFL draft day approach

The 2024 NFL Draft is merely a few days away now. The anticipation and excitement for the draft are not only palatable to the fans but pro footballers as well. Maxx Crosby recently revealed his excitement for the big day and the methodology for the rest of the teams.

Maxx Crosby was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Since then, as per his admission, he has been actively looking forward to each year’s draft process. With that, he has learned a few secrets from the coaches and the GMs involved.

The former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was a guest on Crosby’s podcast, ‘The Rush with Maxx Crosby’. And for his guest, Crosby shared a few trade secrets.

“Even the coaches right now and the GM. All them. They don’t know until the draft day comes," Crosby said. "Unless you have the No. 1 pick, people could trade picks, there could be a certain guy taken that you don’t expect the pick before you, and you’re like Oh fuck now what are we going to do?

"Obviously, they have a plan, they have their board and a breakdown of certain scenarios and situations, but you really don’t know until you know.”

However, the defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders detailed the mysterious nature of the drafts and how it excites him to this day.

“I really don’t know. I’m excited. I’m like a kid when it comes to this s***. I like being involved!” Cosby said.

The upcoming draft will be a surprise for Maxx Crosby and fans alike. Till now, the Raiders have had eight picks, but as Crosby suggests, that could change by the day of the draft.

Maxx Crosby enjoys fighters and fighting

Maxx Crosby has been labeled as the ‘Bad Boy of the NFL’ and he enjoys the moniker. But his love for fighting isn’t limited to the gridiron. The 26-year-old is good friends with the former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and has shown up to support fighters at several UFC events.

Crosby recently attended the action-packed UFC 300 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Recently, the UFC president gifted Maxx Crosby the new line of UFC gloves, which the DE showcased on his Instagram story.