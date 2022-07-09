Who is Sandra Douglass Morgan’s husband Don? Raiders' new president married to former NFL star

Sandra Douglass Morgan will take charge of the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the first Black female president in NFL history. The 44-year-old has previous ties to the league, having married former NFL safety Don Morgan.

Douglass Morgan’s husband Don Morgan was in attendance when his wife was announced as the new president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Don is a former NFL star, having featured for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

He spent only three years in the league, having graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Douglass Morgan also attended the same university, earning her bachelor’s degree there before making it to law school. It, however, is unclear whether the couple met there.

Rest of Sandra Douglass Morgan's family

Sandra Douglass Morgan leads a life away from the public glare, with both her Instagram accounts being private. It is unclear when the couple married, but the duo have two children. The son’s name is Dylan, while the daughter is named Dana.

Sandra along with her husband Don Morgan, their kids Dylan and Dana, posed for a family photo at her unveiling at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Previous career of Sandra Douglass Morgan

Sandra Douglass Morgan broke gender and race barriers after she was named the president of the Las Vegas Raiders. While a new face in the NFL, Morgan is well-known in Las Vegas circles, having served as the chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board from 2019 through 2021.

Morgan was also the first Black city attorney in the state of Nevada when she served in that role from 2013 to 2016. She was also the vice chair of the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee and board of directors of Allegiant Travel Co., who hold the naming rights for Raiders' Stadium.

She is the third woman and third African-American to become president of an NFL team. Team owner Mark Davis said Sandra Douglass Morgan topped his list every time after he spoke to candidates.

Speaking at her presentation, the newly crowned Raiders president said:

"We have so much more to do, and I'm excited to be at the helm of that growth and look forward to ushering in the new chapter for the Raiders. The fact is I have accepted this role because I believe in the promise of the Raiders, I believe in the future of the Raiders, and I believe in this organization's tenets of community, integrity, and most of all, commitment to excellence."

The new Raiders president faces an uphill task with major upheaval in the front office over the last few years. Morgan's hiring comes after recent presidents Marc Badain and Dan Ventrelle resigned after less than two years.

