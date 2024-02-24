Raiders owner Mark Davis' $14,000,000 Nevada mansion spanning 15,000 sq ft nearing completion: Report

Mark Davis would have watched proudly as the Allegiant Stadium hosted this year's Super Bowl. He would have felt vindicated by his decision to move the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, even though his own team did not get anywhere near the event. And now, reports suggest that he is ready to put his roots even deeper in the region as his 15,000 square feet masion nears completion in Nevada.

Pictures showed how the whole house is coming along, which is expected to cost $14 million as per the New York Post. When completed, it is expected to match the black and white color scheme of the Raiders as well as look similar to their home stadium in Las Vegas. It will have three levels, five bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Davis' Nevada mansion expected to be one of a kind

Mark Davis is certainly pulling out all the stops to make sure that his new home matches his taste.

The largest feature of the house's façade is a sizable pool with three islands: a sunken pentagon-shaped dining area that plunges into the water, and two island decks that are accessible by bridges. According to the permit application, the middle island features many jumping fountains, a fire, and an integrated television.

There's a terrace with two covered seating spaces behind the pool. According to the blueprints, there are two more patios tucked away beneath the building's front arms. Final renderings displays a lower patio with built-in seating, a fireplace, a jacuzzi, and around 18 fountains lining a shallow pond in front of the pool.

The architect, Tyler Jones, has said previously to the Post:

“It’s a really distinct and exciting design. It’s an amazing example of how the team can work with a client with a particular style and taste.”

Jones, founder of Blue Heron architecture firm, also confirmed his pride in being part of it.

“This home is going to be an iconic design that will stand the test of time, and I am really excited and proud to be a part of it. It’s really special.”

Expand Tweet

Now, there is palpable excitement about the project coming to a completion. Mark Davis will be hoping that this also signals a change in the fortunes of his team. With them stuck in the same division as the dynastic Chiefs, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos and newly joined college champion coach Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers, they will need every ounce of good luck they can get.