Raiders owner Tom Brady endorsed selection of QB Cam Miller during 2025 NFL Draft: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders needed a quarterback in the 2025 Draft; but they, like most teams, were unwilling to bring in Shedeur Sanders despite his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady. But they did eventually find one in the sixth round in Cam Miller, a two-time FCS champion at North Dakota State.

And according to a feature by The Athletic's Dan Pompei, it was none other than the seven-time Super Bowl champion who stoked the franchise's interest in him:

"He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion. And he thought he had the potential to improve."

In a recent conference call, Miller said:

“(General manager John Spytek) has talked to me about how they want to bring in people that are winners, and they’ve been accustomed and used to winning games. And I think that that was really the X-factor in their choice to take me in the draft.”

In five seasons with the Bison, he threw for 9,720 yards and 81 touchdowns against 19 interceptions, while also rushing 526 times for another 2,277 and 48 on the ground.

Raiders continue front office overhaul under GM, former Tom Brady colleague John Spytek

Roster overhaul has been the main thing being discussed about the Raiders. A new quarterback in Geno Smith, a new running back in Ashton Jeanty, run-stopping linebackers Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane leaving in free agency - it has created much intrigue surrounding new head coach Pete Carroll.

However, there have been changes to the front office as well. General manager John Spytek knows Tom Brady from when he lured him to Tampa in 2020 as Jason Licht's assistant, and on Monday he added another ex-colleague to his staff in new senior personnel executive Anthony Patch, who worked with him at the Philadelphia Eagles from 2005 to 2009.

Last week, Spytek also hired Brian Stark, who worked with him at the Denver Broncos from 2013 to 2015, as assistant general manager. Johnathon Stigall, who was also Spytek's colleague at the Eagles from 2006 to 2009 and at the Cleveland Browns from 2010 to 2012, was also named Assistant Director of College Scouting after a long stint with the New York Jets.

