Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty laughs off Marshawn Lynch’s militant dad-50 push-ups theory

By Rit Nanda
Modified May 01, 2025 09:38 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty laughs off Marshawn Lynch's militant dad-50 push-ups theory - Source: Imagn

Ashton Jeanty can only hope that one day he will leave a legacy behind in the NFL as great or surpassing what Marshawn Lynch did. But as a rookie, he sat down for an interview with the NFL legend, and things took an amusing turn.

The Raiders' new running back comes from a military background, and Marshawn Lynch asked if that meant that Ashton Jeanty had to grow up under a strict regimen. He asked the rookie if his upbringing required daily push-ups and a strict father.

“You know, you say, you come from a military background. Was it like, growing up, like, was Pops militant like, wake up, give me 50 push-ups. Brush your teeth. Hit them, 50 push-ups. Go to school, give me another 50 push-ups. Hey, and remember, when you out there, you represent my last name. Hit those 50 push-ups before you get off of the porch. Was it one of them?”
Ashton Jeanty was incredulous when he replied to Marshawn Lynch, saying,

“No it wasn’t like that bruh. You stupid.”
Is Ashton Jeanty the new Marshawn Lynch?

The Raiders are one of the most famed franchises in the NFL, but they have not been competitive for quite some time now. They have brought in Pete Carroll, who won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks, to arrest their slide and take them back to the promised land.

The new Las Vegas head coach has already begun putting his stamp on the team. He brought in Geno Smith from Seattle, reuniting the player and the manager. However, Pete Carroll also needed a running back like Marshawn Lynch to recreate the running game that was so effective in winning the Super Bowl. With the player having retired, he compensated by drafting Ashton Jeanty in the draft.

The rookie will be expected to play the same role Marshawn Lynch played. He will get to work with the same head coach who oversaw Beast Mode. He will also get to play for one of the teams the veteran played for in his long career. The parallels are far too many to ignore.

The Raiders desperately needed a running back after being the worst rushing offense last year. They have drafted a starter. But if Ashton Jeanty can reach the levels Marshawn Lynch did, they could have a bona fide legend on their hands. Who knows, they might even win a few Super Bowls in the bargain!

Rit Nanda

Rit Nanda

Twitter icon

Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.

Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.

Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.

When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling.

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

