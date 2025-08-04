Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty goes house hunting for a $12,500,000 Vegas mansion near Mark Davis’ home [WATCH] 

Ashton Jeanty is preparing for his rookie year in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders, and ahead of the start of the season, he has begun his house search. The Raiders running back, who was the sixth pick in the 2025 draft, did a house tour in Las Vegas.Jeanty looked at a luxurious home worth $12.5 million in the neighborhood of Raiders owner Mark Davis, according to a female realtor. He saw the house's premium amenities, which include a custom shower, a game room, and a stunning view, embodying the modern art of living.An NFL fan account, @raiders1022, shared a video of Jeanty’s house tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.Ashton Jeanty is excited for his first NFL season, and last month, the team started training camp. The Raiders opened last season against the Los Angeles Rams but lost the game 22-10. They managed to win only four games and failed to make the playoffs.With new players on the roster, the Raiders are preparing for the next season, which will start against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7.Before the regular season, the Raiders will face the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 8 in the preseason. They will then play against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 17 and the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 24.Aidan O’Connell raves about rookie RB Ashton Jeanty ahead of NFL debutLast month, Ashton Jeanty joined the team for training camp and impressed some of his teammates. Following the camp, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell opened up about Jeanty and praised him for his game.&quot;I think Ashton [Jeanty], obviously, everybody knows his talent, but I think his maturity, his toughness have really been on display, especially with the pads on. He's had a couple plays where he's picking up blitzes or getting hit pretty hard in the run game and still finishing the run,&quot; O'Connell said (via Sports Illustrated).&quot;And so I've been really impressed about his toughness, his ability to bounce back, and then he's very mature. He's kind of quiet, but he understands. He's picking up the plays very fast, and it's impressive to see,&quot; he added.Jeanty received the Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards for his impressive performance last season in college football and finished runner-up to Travis Hunter in the Heisman voting. After his phenomenal college outing, fans are eager to see him play in the NFL.