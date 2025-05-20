Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty dishes on insane price he paid to pry jersey No. 2 from veteran Daniel Carlson

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that rookie running back Ashton Jeanty will wear the No. 2 jersey for next season. However, by his own admission, Jeanty had to pay for the number since he took it from veteran kicker Daniel Carlson, who previously wore it for five years.

On Tuesday, Jeanty spoke to NFL presenter Kay Adams about the price he paid to get the No. 2 Raiders jersey.

“I talked to the head equipment guy, and then he said, ‘You’re gonna have to talk to [Carlson] about it.’ … So I called him and I was like, ‘I’m trying to get that number 2, I’m willing to negotiate, whatever you’re thinking,'” Jeanty said. “I gave him what I was thinking first, and he came back. And I’m like, ‘Hey man, I gotta do it, I gotta drop that little bag for No. 2.'”

When pressed about the price he had to pay for the No. 2 jersey, Jeanty said:

“You could probably buy a house, like a nice-sized house—actually no I’m not gonna say a house. I’m gonna say a car like a nice Mercedes, you could buy a Mercedes GLE. “

According to reports, a Mercedes GLE costs between $60,000 to $130,00, which suggests that Jeanty had to pay Carlson a big sum for the No. 2 jersey.

However, since Jeanty was the Raiders' No. 6 pick at this year's draft, he was given a lucrative rookie contract.

All we know about Ashton Jeanty's rookie contract with the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

According to reports from Spotrac, Ashton Jeanty signed a four-year, $35.8 million rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The contract included a $22.7 million signing bonus and includes a 2029 fifth-year option. The running back will earn a $8.9 million annual average salary.

Jeanty played his entire three-year college career at Boise State, where he wore the No. 2.

In his final collegiate season, Jeanty recorded 2,062 yards and 27 rushing touchdowns on 275 carries, while adding 102 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter.

