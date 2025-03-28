Raiders star Maxx Crosby drops bold advice for Jalen Milroe ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Jalen Milroe is tipped as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft and Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has offered some advice to the Alabama QB ahead of his journey into the pros.

Ad

During an episode on his "The Rush" podcast that was released on Thursday, Crosby suggested that Milore should sit behind an experienced QB and offensive coordinator who can teach him the trade of the NFL.

"I think a guy like him, the best thing for him would be to get you know to possibly sit behind a guy who's already very well established," Crosby said about Milore (38:30).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like if he were to go to Baltimore and learn from Lamar Jackson for a few years and maybe goes and get traded somewhere else and you know because Lamar's going to be playing for a long time but you know go behind a seasoned vet who can really sit there and teach him the game and and a great coordinator as well."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crosby continued, explaining the importance of a smooth transition into the NFL, which can be helped by having a good mentor:

"I think that is for any quarterback any young guy coming to the league is super important. You see a lot of guys that get drafted top 10 but don't really have a mentor in that room and they're thrusted into playing, being a starting franchise quarterback and then struggle, and then they're never the same again. That's unfair to them."

Ad

Ad

Crosby knows more than a thing or two about the NFL, having been drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest defensive players in the league.

Across six years with the Raiders, Crosby has recorded 366 tackles (233 solo tackles), 59.5 sacks, 23 passes defended, nine forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. He has also earned four Pro Bowl honors.

Ad

Jalen Milroe impresses with 4.37s 40-yard dash at Alabama Pro Day

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Jalen Milroe completed his 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.37 seconds during his Alabama Pro Day on March 19. His speed and athleticism during the drill impressed many and could likely boost his stock ahead of this year's draft.

Ad

During the 2024 season, Milroe recorded 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also contributed 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the Tide to a 9-4 record, but they failed to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

It will be interesting to see where Jalen Milroe lands in this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!