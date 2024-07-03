  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Raiders star Maxx Crosby opens up on injuries limiting his full potential during 2023 NFL season: "It made me take a step back"

Raiders star Maxx Crosby opens up on injuries limiting his full potential during 2023 NFL season: "It made me take a step back"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jul 03, 2024 19:19 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
Raiders star Maxx Crosby opens up on injuries limiting his full potential during 2023 NFL season (Image Credit: Getty)

Maxx Crosby has revealed how injuries during the 2023 season limited him from playing to his full potential. He was nursing injuries on his thumb and left knee, which both required surgeries in January. He feels in a much better place now.

As reported by ESPN, the Raiders star revealed that he was limited in practice pretty much every week, and that stopped him from going full throttle during training to ensure he did not aggravate his injuries and rule himself out of matchday.

But now, with the surgeries, he feels like it was a backward step, which has allowed him to recover and take three steps forward. That is how he defined his offseason, saying,

also-read-trending Trending
"I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that. And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday. It made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that's what this offseason was all about."

Maxx Crosby promises Raiders fans the "best season of my career" in 2024

Maxx Crosby has been the on-field leader for the Raiders for the past few seasons and has stood out for his excellence even as the team has struggled to make the playoffs. Now, the star has revealed that he is getting ready to do whatever it takes to have the best season of his career. In news that will hearten Raiders fans, he said,

"... my one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day and whatever street I've got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that. So, I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career."

The Raiders are in a tough position in their AFC West. They have the World Champions Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Payton-guided Denver Broncos to contend with in their division. If they are to have any chance, their best players have to step up and prove their worth. And currently, they have no one better on their roster than Maxx Crosby and his stated aim for this season will be music to the ears.

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी