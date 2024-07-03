Maxx Crosby has revealed how injuries during the 2023 season limited him from playing to his full potential. He was nursing injuries on his thumb and left knee, which both required surgeries in January. He feels in a much better place now.

As reported by ESPN, the Raiders star revealed that he was limited in practice pretty much every week, and that stopped him from going full throttle during training to ensure he did not aggravate his injuries and rule himself out of matchday.

But now, with the surgeries, he feels like it was a backward step, which has allowed him to recover and take three steps forward. That is how he defined his offseason, saying,

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that. And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday. It made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that's what this offseason was all about."

Maxx Crosby promises Raiders fans the "best season of my career" in 2024

Maxx Crosby has been the on-field leader for the Raiders for the past few seasons and has stood out for his excellence even as the team has struggled to make the playoffs. Now, the star has revealed that he is getting ready to do whatever it takes to have the best season of his career. In news that will hearten Raiders fans, he said,

"... my one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day and whatever street I've got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that. So, I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career."

Expand Tweet

The Raiders are in a tough position in their AFC West. They have the World Champions Kansas City Chiefs, Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers, and Sean Payton-guided Denver Broncos to contend with in their division. If they are to have any chance, their best players have to step up and prove their worth. And currently, they have no one better on their roster than Maxx Crosby and his stated aim for this season will be music to the ears.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback