The Wildcard Round of the playoffs is almost over, and the Las Vegas Raiders are dragging their feet over the hiring of Antonio Pierce, according to superfan Ice Cube.

With Pierce taking over from Josh McDaniels in Week 8, things have been trending upward ever so slightly as Pierce led the Raiders to a 5-4 record with him in charge.

So many players have been vocal in their support of Pierce, none other than Maxx Crosby, yet there is still no official word on who will be the head coach - much to the annoyance of Ice Cube.

Ice Cube questions Raiders' slow approach in hiring Antonio Pierce

With the Raiders season ending last week, it would make sense for the powerbrokers of Las Vegas to move quickly in hiring the next head coach.

But the Raiders appear to be sitting on their hands, something that Ice Cube doesn't understand. He said on The Pat McAfee Show:

“When it comes to the NFL, the athletes are pretty even, so at the end of the day, you need somebody that the players listen to, who they'll play for, run through a brick wall for, and when you find that you can't let it go and the Raiders have that in AP. You got to respect it and let's roll with him. Why are we waiting on him?.”

Will Raiders hire Antonio Pierce as head coach?

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

If fans and Maxx Crosby had their way, Pierce would have already been hired. So what's the hold-up?

Considering how many quality head coaches are now available, the most likely scenario is that Las Vegas is doing its due diligence.

Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, and Bill Belichick are some names at the top of the coaching wishlist for teams this offseason.

Now, where exactly Antonio Pierce would fit in that group is unknown, but fans and players clearly have developed a bond with the former New York Giant and want him to be their leader going forward.

Owner Mark Davis is taking his time on the matter, and considering who is available, this process will likely be a slow one.