Jimmy Garoppolo was signed to a three-year, $72.75 million contract by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. However, earlier in June, reports surfaced that Garoppolo's injury from last season was not healing properly.

This fueled speculation that he would be unable to play for the Raiders last season. According to recent reports, the Raiders quarterback has recovered well and is expected to participate in training camp next month.

Despite that Mike Florio believes that Garoppolo would get hurt again and the Raiders didn't make the right decision of signing him. Here's what Florio said on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I think the expectation definitely is he's the week one starter, but at some point, I think it's naive for us not to look at his history…. At the most protected position on the field, the guy's constantly injured. I think the idea that Jimmy G is gonna stay healthy all year long, we've seen that he can't."

"He holds on to the ball too long, makes bad decisions when he's running with the ball and I just think it's a matter of time before he gets hurt again, they better have their number two ready whoever it's going to be."

Jimmy Garoppolo has missed a lot of games in his career over the course of his career due to his injuries, and that is a big concern for the Las Vegas Raiders. The San Francisco 49ers could have made the Super Bowl multiple times had Garoppolo stayed healthy but unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Whether or not Jimmy G will be able to stay healthy for the Raiders remains to be seen, but his tenure in Las Vegas hasn't started well.

Josh McDaniels needs to get the best out of Jimmy Garoppolo

Josh McDaniels: San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders

Not only is Jimmy Garoppolo under pressure next season, but so is Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Last season, he was named head coach of the franchise, and the Raiders finished with a 6-11 record.

McDaniels was not fired, but if he fails to lead his team to a successful season this year, he may be relieved of his duties. As a result, he must get the most out of Garoppolo and the other players on the team.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels are familiar with each other from their time together with the New England Patriots, and the duo will hopefully be able to silence the critics next season.

