The final weekend of the preseason is here, and after two straight losses on the road, the Denver Broncos have been dominant at Empower Field at Mile High, blanking the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams 34-0 so far.

Jarrett Stidham threw for a touchdown, while rushers Tony Jones Jr., Tony Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin also found the endzone. Brett Maher, recently picked up from the Dallas Cowboys, had two field goals.

But that was not the biggest moment of the game. It was when Rams rookie cornerback Tre Tomlinson attempted to tackle Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims on a First-and-goal in the first quarter, but ended up grabbing his facemask:

NFL fans enraged at Tre Tomlinson's unsportsmanlike facemask grab on Marvin Mims

That act got Tomlinson ejected for a personal foul penalty, with the ball being moved at the 1-yard line. Despite his hard landing, Mims appeared fine, and a few seconds later, fellow rookie McLaughlin blew his way past for six:

Fans, however, chose to continue focusing on Tomlinson's act:

Is Tre Tomlinson related to LaDanian Tomlinson? Rams rookie CB's connection to Hall of Famer explored

If Tre Tomlinson (full name Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson)'s surname sounds familiar, it is because another more famous player bore it: Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson. And yes, they are related.

LaDainian is Tomlinson's uncle, meaning one of the rookie cornerback's parents is one of the former Chargers legend's siblings. and he remains one of the youngster's mentors, as he told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“He’s continued to mentor me and lead me in the right ways. I’m just very thankful for my uncle. He became a guardian early on in my life and he’s been nothing but a blessing.”

Speaking to Dave Campbell's Texas Football the next month, however, Tomlinson reiterated that the fame of his surname did not mean heightened expectations:

"The Tomlinson name means a lot. That name holds weight. (LaDainian) set the foundation and the standard for how to perform at this level. It isn't pressure because I have the ability and mentality to achieve things, as well."

After four seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs, he went 182nd overall with the Los Angeles Rams, where he currently plays.

