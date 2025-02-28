Rams to decide on Matthew Stafford’s future with Tom Brady’s Raiders set to offer $90,000,000+ in guaranteed money: Report

The Los Angeles Rams are attempting to figure out the future of the quarterback position as things may be a bit different next season. Matthew Stafford could be on the move as the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are two teams that have been linked to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

According to The Athletic's senior NFL insider Diana Russini, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the teams interested in Matthew Stafford. They are offering at least $90 million guaranteed for two years as an extension.

While it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Los Angeles Rams decide to keep Stafford, there are certainly suitors for the 37-year-old quarterback.

Last season, he finished completing 340-of-517 (65.8%) of his passes for 3,762 yards with 20 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions. He also had four passing touchdowns without any interceptions in the postseason.

With the Rams already moving on from Cooper Kupp and seeing defensive tackle Aaron Donald retire, the Rams could look completely different than the team that won the Super Bowl a few years ago.

Which team makes the most sense to trade for Matthew Stafford?

With the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants showing the most interest in Matthew Stafford, it would be surprising, to say the least if any other team comes in and gets him. However, the Las Vegas Raiders should be the team that is more aggressive in trying to acquire him.

The least important reason is the fact that Tom Brady is a co-owner of the Raiders. There can be a relationship there about preparing to play at an older age and preserving Stafford's body. The more important reason is that the Raiders are in more of a contending window and need a quality quarterback now.

Looking at the remainder of the AFC, there are a lot of quality quarterbacks littered throughout the conference. With the new regime in Las Vegas, there is an emphasis on winning now in arguably one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. Also, there are better pieces with the Raiders than the Giants.

Expect the Raiders to be the more aggressive team for landing Matthew Stafford and a massive contract extension being on the table.

