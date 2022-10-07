"He could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives" - Rams star justifies LB decking fan on field

During the Los Angeles Rams' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, linebacker Bobby Wagner had the hit of the night, and it wasn't on a 49ers player. Wagner leveled a streaker who ran onto the field with a pink flare.

During the second quarter, a streaker ran onto the field and was chased by security. Bobby Wagner caught him by surprise and tackled him to the ground.

The Twitter page, "NFL Rumors (nflrums)" Tweeted that the fan who was leveled by Wagner has filed a police report over the incident.

However, defensive lineman Greg Gaines had a comical response to NFL Rumors, defending Wagner by saying that the person could have had a bomb.

Gaines Tweeted:

"I was scared for my life, he could have had a bomb, Bobby Wagner saved our lives."

While comical, there is some truth to Gaines' defense. Everyone knows it's forbidden to streak during a game, so if somebody is brave enough to do it, who knows what else they are capable of doing.

The action had the fan filing a police report that's unlikely to have any disciplinary consequences against Wagner.

Bobby Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams sit at 2-2 following their Monday Night loss to the 49ers

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

While the highlight of the night may have been Wagner decking the streaker, the Los Angeles Rams now sit at 2-2 with a loss to their division foe. Every single team in the NFC West is currently 2-2 through the first four weeks.

The reigning Super Bowl champs haven't looked like the team from a season ago. Their offensive line troubles have bled into other aspects of their game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is under constant pressure in the passing game. Additionally, their lack of dominance in the trenches has resulted in an ineffective run game, the bread and butter of head coach Sean McVay's schemes.

The shortage of playmakers on offense has seen Stafford constantly force-feed throws to Cooper Kupp. Tyler Higbee has chimed in at times, but their entire passing game has been compromised due to their ineffective run game.

The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in Week 5 and will look to get back on the victory path against quarterback Cooper Rush and company.

