Rams should draft “a couple of quarterbacks” to replace Matthew Stafford, NFL analyst urges

The Matthew Stafford battle is over for the LA Rams. However, the war is just beginning. For the Rams to ultimately win, they'll need a quarterback they can rely on without yearly disputes and isn't on the doorstep of retirement.

They'll likely need to draft someone eventually and perhaps not just one QB, according to an NFL analyst. On Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Michael Holley urged the Rams to draft multiple QBs soon.

"Hey, Les, this is what you should (say): 'We're going to draft a couple of quarterbacks coming up,'" Holley said. "They're going to draft a couple of them in 2025 and 2026. That's where the next quarterback is coming from because that's how they set it up."

Stafford's Rams have already dipped one toe into the rookie replacement idea. Stetson Bennett, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, is the team's third-string QB. Most LA fans agree that the experiment hasn't worked out. Holley's comments also indicate this to be the case by suggesting the team go back to the draft.

The Rams might need to draft three QBs to replace Stafford.

Identifying potential Matthew Stafford rookie replacement options in 2025 and 2026

Matthew Stafford at Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Bill Streicher-Imagn

The LA Rams arguably shot themselves in the foot by having a playoff push after a 1-3 start to the season. Had they kept up the 1-3 pace, picking a top rookie QB might have been easier. Instead, Les Snead will need to identify a QB in a less-than-premium spot in 2025.

Jaxson Dart could be that option after leading his conference in passing yards and completion percentage. If not him, Quinn Ewers could be the other name that might work after throwing for 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his final college season, per Sports Reference.

In 2026, the options are less clear. However, Arch Manning serves as perhaps the top prospect of the class. However, that would require the Rams to fall to pieces in 2025 to get a top draft pick. If they don't get a Manning family member, they could look at Carson Beck.

Beck would be coming in with six seasons of college experience, putting him in a similar boat as Bo Nix, who also came in with a mountain of experience. If LA is looking at Sean Payton and Nix's success with envious eyes, Snead shouldn't have trouble getting Beck in the latter part of the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

