Rams Draft Rumors: Sean McVay expected to revisit TE priority in Round 1 after failed Brock Bowers attempt in 2024

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams tried to trade up for the monstrously dominant Brock Bowers in an effort to improve their tight end situation. It did not go as planned, but that is not stopping them from trying again in 2025, with Tyler Higbee still looking to adjust after an ACL injury and Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson (as well as Hunter Long) proving to be non-factors last season.

Ad

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote that head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead could once again try trading up to nab one of Penn State's Tyler Warren and Michigan's Colston Loveland on Day 1:

"Expect the Rams to once again show interest in a tight end in the first round... I’m told Sean McVay and Les Snead could once again try to move up to get their guy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 tight end class promises to be the deepest ever. Besides Warren and Loveland, other potential standouts at the position include Miami (FL)'s Elijah Arroyo, Texas' Gunnar Helm, Oregon's Terrance Ferguson, Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II, and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Analysts differ on which tight end prospect Rams should draft

Speaking of Loveland, Pro Football Focus believes he will join the Rams via the 26th overall pick:

Ad

"One of the more exciting offensive weapons in the draft falls to the Rams here. It's no secret Sean McVay covets dynamic tight ends, and he adds the Michigan product as the Rams load up for a Super Bowl run."

Fox Sports' Eric Williams, meanwhile, has them going for LSU's Mason Taylor with the same pick. He writes that the son of Miami Dolphins Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Jason will make for a perfect succession plan, as Higbee will be a free agent after this upcoming season:

Ad

"Taylor understands what it takes to be successful at this level. He offers solid hands (and) good speed and is a willing blocker."

Ferguson, meanwhile, gets a nod from USA Today's Cameron DaSilva in the third round. And finally, the Akron Beacon Journal's Brad Bournival has an unorthodox prediction in Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans, whom he foresees becoming a "valuable commodity" in McVay's 12 personnel schemes:

Ad

"Evans' versatility as an inline and off-the-ball tight end would make him a great choice."

Besides No. 26, the Rams have two third-rounders, a fourth-rounder, and four sixth-rounders in the Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.