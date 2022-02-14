WATCH: Rams players chase down fan who ran onto field during Super Bowl 2022, gets trucked by security

In the Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, plenty of tackles occurred.

However, one tackle not shown on television was captured by someone in the stands. In the clip, a fan got onto the field and started running up the field near the players.

He ran from the far end zone up to the Rams players massed at the opposite 25-yard line. He circled around behind the players and got within a few feet of one of the Rams players, who juked toward him, sending the crazed fan away.

He didn't get much further. After a few more steps, security caught up to him, delivering a hit that sent him spinning to the ground.

Those who watched the game at home likely didn't see it happen, but one of the fans who spent thousands to get a seat was able to see it all.

The video also serves to show what a seat at the Super Bowl is like for those thinking about making an investment into going to the game next season.

What's next for the Cincinnati Bengals after losing to the Los Angeles Rams?

Super Bowl LVI - Cincinnati Bengals Practice

In a way, the clothed streaker's day was similar to the Bengals. It started with the opportunity to be a part of history, hit a climax, and followed a fall to rock bottom.

What's next for the Super Bowl-losing team? Overall, they should cut themselves some slack. They came up short in the end, but they went much further than most were expecting.

Joey Burrow @JoeyB Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys Sorry we couldn’t get it done. Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys

Last season, the team was 4-11 and one year earlier; they were 2-14. Even an 8-9 season would have been seen as a big improvement.

Instead, the team went from last in their division to winning it. Even that would have been seen as impossible last year. However, they went further.

Most first-time playoff appearances end in the first game. Fewer last until the second game. Almost no one makes it to the Super Bowl. The Bengals simply didn't have the level of playoff experience that the Rams had.

For this reason, the team should take pride in what they did. Their top weapon was a rookie, and their quarterback had never finished a season. However, they were able to beat the best in the AFC head-on.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ja'Marr Chase will be better next season. Joe Burrow will continue to improve. Both players are almost as young as one could be in the NFL. Put simply, both players still have their entire careers ahead of them. This is only the beginning for the Bengals.

Edited by Adam Dickson