The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the 2025 offseason with an air of uncertainty. There are rumors about the team offloading several veterans, including wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and banking on the team's young stars to lead the charge. Another player whose future is up in the air is quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old plans on returning for the 2025 season but his expensive contract may force the Rams to move on from him. LA needs a contingency plan if they decide to cut ties with the veteran.

While they likely won't be able to land one of the top quarterback prospects like Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, they could get the opportunity to draft Ole Miss Rebels star Jaxson Dart.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 21-year-old, who finished his college career with 81 touchdown passes and 14 rushing touchdowns, is touted as the fourth-best quarterback prospect behind Sanders, Ward, and Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe. However, Rams fans on social media are on board with him replacing Stafford as the team's new starting quarterback.

"I’m drinking the Kool-Aid. Make this happen," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I would be so stoked to draft this guy. I was bummed when he transferred from USC," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"That’s gonna be a yes for me please," a fan commented.

"I will admit he does look good in rams colors," a fan opined.

"I honestly would welcome this. Even if Stafford returns next year. What better than to learn from one of the best," one fan claimed.

"Dude's a DAWG and would be electric with [head coach] Sean McVay," another fan commented.

Matthew Stafford contract: Rams face a massive dilemma

Following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, Matthew Stafford told reporters that he wasn't sure whether he'd return for the 2025 season. However, on Wednesday, he informed the Rams that he intends to play next season.

Expand Tweet

The quarterback has two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed with the franchise in 2022. The 36-year-old showed signs of decline last season, prompting the Rams to think about potentially moving on from him.

Cutting or trading Stafford will be expensive for the franchise but they'd prefer taking the financial hit this year to have flexibility in the 2026 off-season. LA will only retain the quarterback if he restructures his deal and eases the team's salary cap woes. However, a divorce between the two could be inevitable, paving the way for a new signal-caller to take over the reins of the Rams' offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.