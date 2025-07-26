Rams HC Sean McVay gives clear verdict on Matthew Stafford building trust with Davante Adams

The LA Rams are looking to win the Lombardi Trophy again. The franchise has made some big moves this offseason, including the signing of veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.Rams coach Sean McVay recently opened up about how Adams is settling in and building a relationship with Matthew Stafford.McVay also shared how his star quarterback and newest wideout are forming a bond. The coach said that they have different experiences and want to get on the same page. He also called Stafford and Adams future Hall of Famers who are joining forces at a special part of their careers.&quot;You know, it's not one of those things that they'll organically take ownership and autonomy over it,&quot; McVay said on Friday, via the &quot;Up and Adams&quot; show. &quot;They're both so smart. They both have so many different experiences they can draw on. And I think there's a lot of respect they have for one another, watching each other from afar.&quot;Just hearing them talk football and then establish a rapport of how they want to be able to do things, how they want to get on the same page. It's pretty cool to witness as you're seeing, you know, two Hall of Famers that are still really in a pretty special part of their career join forces, and you know, they've already made a pretty cool impact on their teammates.&quot;Adams was released by the New York Jets on March 5. LA wasted no time in signing him, and they agreed to a two year $44 million deal.Davante Adams is getting along well with his LA Rams teammatesDadavte Adams appears to be fitting in well with the Rams. The wide receiver talked about working with fellow receiver Puka Nacua. Adams said that Nacua is like a sponge when he gives him advice.&quot;I feel, like, if I respected him then, like, I don't even know what to call it at this point,&quot; Adams said on Friday, via the the &quot;Up and Adams&quot; show. &quot;And a lot of it is, obviously, what I've seen before from, we can do on the field, but just him as a person, him as a young receiver, you know, just being an open vessel and truly like the look in his eyes.&quot;Like, when I'm talking to him, you know, it's, like, literally I can just see him just receiving the information and really trying to process it to do good things with it. And that's all I ask for in a young player, especially one that has the potential like what he has is just maximize it.&quot;It'll be interesting to see how far Adams and the LA Rams go next season.