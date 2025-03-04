Rams HC Sean McVay hails QB Matthew Stafford’s nod to new restructured deal as “selfless decision”

Matthew Stafford had the choice to remain with the Los Angeles Rams for at least one more season or make money with a different team. He chose to remain in Los Angeles and be a Ram for at least one more season.

As Stafford is in the tail-end of his career, he was looking to sign an extension and receive a contract of around $50 million per year. Before Stafford agreed to a new restructured deal, he was set to make $27 million this season, and that number is expected to bump up. As of now, there are no more details of what Stafford will be paid in 2025.

Making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to McAfee about the selfless decision Stafford made to remain in Los Angeles with the team.

McVay said:

"I always tell our guys I see better than I hear.. I saw him and his family make a choice to stay with us.. That sure means a lot to me and we're a lot better football team because of it."

It's been three days since the news broke that Stafford and the Rams have agreed on his new restructured deal, but no details have emerged since. Stafford's deal prior to Friday had him set to make $29 million for the 2026 season.

Prior to his reworked deal, Stafford has made $364 million in his career, according to overthecap.com.

The Los Angeles Rams priced Matthew Stafford too high: Report

Matthew Stafford during NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

There could be a few reasons why a Matthew Stafford trade to the Las Vegas Raiders/New York Giants didn't go through. What the Rams ultimately decided to pay him likely played a big role. The Rams could have also been asking for too much in trade value for Stafford.

According to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders would have given up a second-round pick this year and a first-round pick in next year's draft for Stafford.

Bonsignore tweeted:

"Correct. A two this year and next year's one would have gotten it done. Everyone has their price. The Raiders were unwilling to go that far."

The Raiders and the Giants will most likely both target soon-to-be free agent Sam Darnold in free agency. If neither lands him, they will both likely look to the draft at the end of April for a new quarterback.

