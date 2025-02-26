In the 2021 offseason, the LA Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, who was 26 at the time, to the Detroit Lions for 33-year-old Matthew Stafford in a move that left many astonished. The Rams seemingly felt they had a short championship window with their star-studded roster and needed a veteran quarterback to maximize it.

Ad

LA was vindicated as Stafford led the franchise to a Super Bowl win in his debut year. However, Sean McVay still feels guilty about how he and the team handled Goff's exit.

On Tuesday's "Fitz and Whit" podcast, he said (53:40):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jared Goff situation could have been handled better on my part, in terms of, you know, the clarity of the dialogue in the midst of that. And you never know which direction this is going to go."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McVay suggested that Goff was made the scapegoat for the Rams' underwhelming 2020 season, and he should have protected the quarterback from taking the brunt of the blame for the team's disappointing campaign.

"I had some growing up to do, could have done a better job for Jared,"McVay said. "There's a lot more respect and etiquette that he deserved in the way that that was handled on my end, that was poor on my part. And you want to make sure that you know, as you try to apply your you know, learning lessons from your mistakes, that you're at least trying to communicate with clarity."

Ad

While McVay seems remorseful about the way he handled Goff's exit, he's glad that the quarterback is thriving in Detroit and is one of the primary reasons why the Lions have become a juggernaut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.