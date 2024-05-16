Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the masterminds of football. McVay has gone viral many times in videos, whether they're interviews or podcasts for his knowledge of the sport. During yesterday's team schedule reveal for the upcoming season, the Rams reminded people that McVay is one of the smartest minds in all of football.

In their highly anticipated video release, the Rams had the theme of McVay being quizzed about the 14 opponents the team faces this season. He went 14-14 for each question that he was asked about the opposing teams.

To no surprise, fans were stunned by McVay's knowledge. A vast majority of the comments showed fans shocked by his knowledge and memory.

"His brain needs to be studied. This is not normal," one fan said.

"This is absurd," another fan wrote.

"Remind me to ask Sean McVay to be on my trivia team -holy moly!!!!!" another impressed fan wrote.

While fans were left shocked and speechless at McVay's football knowledge, others showed their appreciation for the coach. Many coaches lack the success that McVay has had (winning a Super Bowl, and multiple playoff appearances), and Rams fans showed their gratitude to their HC.

"Holy sh*t lol. What a damn football coach. Can’t believe the 'consensus' now has Dan Campbell rated above McVay. Dan is an awesome guy but he’s not even close to being the COACH of McVay," one person wrote.

"Can we all just appreciate how unbelievably lucky we are to have this man as our head coach. Like just thinking about all the incompetence at the head coaching position around the league. We have it so good," a grateful fan wrote.

"You can get mad at the RZ/situational play calls if you’d like, but this man is a genius and a champion. Appreciate him in every single way. Best coach we’ve ever had and may ever have," one fan wrote.

Previewing the Los Angeles Rams' 2024 schedule

Sean McVa during the NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions

Last year, the Los Angeles Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and made the playoffs as a wild card team. They will be looking to challenge the San Francisco 49ers for the division crown this year. The Rams will open the season up by facing the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff in primetime on Sunday.

LA will play their six divisional games against the 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals, and their bye will come in Week 6. Their regular season will conclude with back-to-back division games against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

In total, LA will have five primetime games and will host their first Monday night home game at SoFi as they will host the Miami Dolphins. Their schedule is as follows:

Week 1: @ Detroit

Week 2: @ Arizona

Week 3: vs. San Francisco

Week 4: @ Chicago

Week 5: vs. Green Bay

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs. Las Vegas

Week 8: vs. Minnesota

Week 9: @ Seattle

Week 10: vs. Miami

Week 11: @ New England

Week 12: vs. Philadelphia

Week 13: @ New Orleans

Week 14: vs. Buffalo

Week 15: @ San Francisco

Week 16: @ New York Jets

Week 17: vs. Arizona

Week 18: vs. Seattle