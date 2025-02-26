Rams make blockbuster $51,000,000 decision to save up in cap space ahead of free agency

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 26, 2025 22:51 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Rams seem prepared to part ways with guard Jonah Jackson to free up cap space this offseason. Los Angeles signed Jackson to a three-year $51 million contract just last offseason.

The news was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who revealed that the organization has decided to grant Jackson permission to seek a trade partner.

Jackson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and signed with Los Angeles in free agency after his rookie deal with Detroit expired. Jackson started Week One at center for the Rams but suffered a fractured scapula in Week Two, and was quickly placed on injured reserve.

He was able to return and was activated after injured reserve in November and managed to finish out the season.

Los Angeles Rams head into offseason after brief playoff run in 2024

The Los Angeles Rams managed to finish the 2024 season 10-7 record, winning the NFC West title. In the playoffs, the Rams faced the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. Los Angeles put on a dominant performance and defeated the 14-3 Vikings with a score of 27-9. Heading into the next round, the Rams met eventual Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles, and gave the team a run for their money in the divisional matchup.

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

However, the Eagles scraped by Los Angeles 28-22 to move on to the next round. The Rams are likely to look very different next season and could be entering a rebuild in 2025. There are rumors that the club could be moving on from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led the organization to a Super Bowl in 2022.

The Rams are also seeking a trade partner to move veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. With Jackson set to move, it adds to a growing list of veteran players the club is looking to part with. The core of the Rams team for next season will begin to take shape after free agency and the 2025 NFL draft.

Los Angeles will likely have no issue finding a trade partner for Jackson's services. Teams such as the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals all have glaring needs on the offensive line. It's only a matter of time before their phones start ringing.

