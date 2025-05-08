Rams are making “hardest push” for Jalen Ramsey with 2025 shaping up as last gasp for Matthew Stafford era: Report

On Wednesday, NFL analyst John Frascella reported that the Los Angeles Rams are making a strong push to acquire Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

In a social media release to X, Frascella noted how many within the Rams front office see this upcoming campaign as one final chance for the team and QB Matthew Stafford to truly compete for a Super Bowl Championship. As a result, there is a belief that the team could be interested in bringing in an elite defensive player who can help the team right now in 2025.

"Cornerback UPDATE: Sean McVay, Les Snead & the Los Angeles Rams are making the 'hardest push' for veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in part because Matt Stafford has no guaranteed money on the books in 2026… 2025 could be the ‘last gasp’ for this veteran group of Rams and Ramsey is viewed as a win-now player."

Should Ramsey return to the Rams this offseason, he will be reuniting with the NFL franchise that he previously spent four seasons with. Between the 2019 and 2023 campaign, Ramsey was a member of the Los Angeles organization and was a member of their Super Bowl 56 Championship team.

Originally selected in the first round, No. 5 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey has become one of the very best defensive players in the entire league. He is a three time First team All Pro and a seven time Pro Bowler.

What can Jalen Ramsey bring to the Los Angeles Rams?

Should he be traded to the Rams this offseason, Ramsey has the skills and ability to take an already talented defensive unit to another level. Ramsey is one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the entire league and would be joining a unit that currently features star players in Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, Kamren Kinchens, and Braden Fiske.

Although he is now a veteran player in the league, Ramsey proved once again last season that he is still one of the very best at the position. In 2024 for the Dolphins, Ramsey has 60 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

