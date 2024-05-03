Rams might 'circle back' to retired DT Aaron Donald for another successful playoff run

Aaron Donald has been one of the best overall players of this generation, as well as one of the best defenders in NFL history. He is one of just three players ever, along with Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt, to win the Defensive Player of the Year award three times.

During the 2024 NFL offseason, the Los Angeles Rams icon officially announced his retirement. While this may be the end of his legendary run with the franchise, apparently general manager Les Snead doesn't see it that way.

Snead recently explained that he has already had a conversation with Donald about a potential return at some point during the 2024 NFL season if the Rams are contenders. He discussed this during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle who kind of jumped into the playoffs," Snead said.

"We signed him to the practice squad and we elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention that if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we'll circle back and see if the cup's not quite filled."

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Rams made a late addition to their Super Bowl run when they signed veteran Eric Weddle after he had previously retired. They believed that an additional veteran presence would help them achieve their goal of winning a ring, which was the eventual outcome of the season.

While Weddle is surely a solid player, he's no Aaron Donald, as few in NFL history even come close to what he has accomplished. Though Snead went on to explain that the idea is simply a "rumor" and more of a longshot than anything, this could be something to keep an eye on later in the 2024 NFL season.

Who will replace Aaron Donald for Rams in 2024?

Aaron Donald

It would be extremely optimistic to believe that a singular player would be able to legitimately replace one of the greatest players in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams are tasked with doing so for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, which will be their first year without Aaron Donald in the past decade.

The Rams decided to use the 2024 NFL draft to potentially find themselves a new starting defensive tackle to help fill the massive hole left by Donald's retirement. They used the 39th overall pick in the second round on Braden Fiske from the Florida State Seminoles. He is projected to serve as a starting defensive lineman in their new-look scheme this year.