Rams' Puka Nacua hailed as “Samoan Cooper Kupp” by fantasy football fans after rookie WR continues to dominate

The Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has sent the NFL world into a frenzy. The Rams lost wide receiver Cooper Kupp before the start of the season due to a hamstring injury. There were questions as to who the top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford in his absence would be.

Nacua has taken the opportunity to make a name for himself, and is also breaking NFL records in the process. Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. This was a follow-up from his 10 catches and 119 total yards in Week 1.

His 25 total catches in his first two games have now broken an NFL record for most catches in a player's first two games. The previous record was set by Earl Cooper of the 49ers, he had 19 catches in his first two starts in 1980.

Nacua's production in place of Cooper Kupp has fans shocked as well as excited. NFL fans on Reddit came up with some clever nicknames to show their fandom for the rookie wide receiver. One even declared him the "Samoan Cooper Kupp" a nod to his heritage and similarity in play to his Rams teammate.

Fans will now hope that Nacua's run as a top target for Matthew Stafford will continue until Kupp's return.

Where did WR Puka Nacua play college football?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted wide receiver Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Nacua split his collegiate football career between Washington and BYU. The 22-year-old dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate career. After two seasons in Washington, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

Puka Nacua transferred to BYU before the start of the 2021 NCAA season. He played two seasons with the Cougars before entering the NFL Draft.

During his tenure with BYU, Nacua totaled 91 receptions for a total of 1,430 yards. In his senior season with the Cougars, he played a role in both the rushing and receiving aspects of the offense. He had five rushing touchdowns and as many touchdowns in nine total games.

The Rams drafted the wide receiver in hopes that he could be used for depth at the position. Perhaps even as a special teams' player. Now Los Angeles has found themselves with one of the best rookies in the 2023 draft class through the first two weeks.