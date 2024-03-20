Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals "messed up" reason for PED suspension

Jimmy Garoppolo has opened up on how his PED suspension came to be. The Los Angeles Rams formally introduced their new packup quarterback in a press conference on Tuesday.

One of the questions that popped up was about his PED violation that led to his dismissal from the Las Vegas Raiders and two-game suspension. At the time, ESPN reported that it had something to do with "using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption," which he confirmed:

“I just messed up the TUE, really. I hate to joke about it, but I messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas. Bad timing, I guess.”

Why did Jimmy Garoppolo choose Rams?

Once Jimmy Garoppolo became a free agent, he had "a couple of different options" for his next destination.

The Denver Broncos looked like to be one of said options, given their release of the embattled Russell Wilson; but he eventually chose the Los Angeles Rams. Explaining his decision in the same presser, he said that a telephone conversation with coach Sean McVay "sealed the deal":

"Obviously good players all around. That's a big part of it. ...Him just running me through offense and things that he had in mind, it really became appetizing.

The former New England Patriots backup also mentioned his excitement at playing with the same team whom he thoroughly dominated during his days as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers.

He's 8-0 against the Rams in regular-season games, but the 49ers lost the two California-based teams' only playoff clash with him under center - the 2021-22 NFC Championship Game:

"And then having played against the Rams a lot in my career, I've seen a lot of good things from L.A.

"Having gone against them for so many years. I knew how good this defense was, how the offense could put up points. I just wanted to find a good situation, good people around. And I think I found it here."

Another reason for Jimmy Garoppolo's decision was observing Baker Mayfield's 2022 stint in Inglewood:

"What Baker did, that was tremendous, incredible."

Also introduced in the same media day were tight end Colby Parkinson and cornerback Kamren Curl.