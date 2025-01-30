  • home icon
  • Rams QB Matthew Stafford makes decision clear on his future in NFL for 2025 season: Report

Rams QB Matthew Stafford makes decision clear on his future in NFL for 2025 season: Report

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Jan 30, 2025 02:34 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford [Image credits: Getty Images]

Matthew Stafford had a strong 2024 season, leading the LA Rams to a divisional title and postseason appearance despite many projections predicting they would finish under .500. Although he delivered a solid performance in their 28-22 divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, his status remained uncertain entering the offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the one-time Super Bowl champion plans to return for a 17th season:

"My understanding is Matthew Stafford does, in fact, plan to play next season," Rapoport said. "This is essentially what he sort of communicated to the Rams. Wanted to take some time off and basically told them, 'I feel good, I don't see why I wouldn't play.'"
"My understanding, again, plans to play. That is not exactly the whole story for the Rams because he's due $27 million next year, not guaranteed on his contract. I have a hard time imagining Matthew Stafford plays for that."

Check out Ian Rapoport's comments on Stafford below:

Rapoport noted that the two sides negotiated a new deal last offseason that paid the quarterback $40 million. Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65.8% of his pass attempts in 2024.

Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith praises Matthew Stafford

While the LA Rams’ season ended against the Eagles, Stafford played well, finishing with 324 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 59.1% of his pass attempts.

Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith praised the veteran quarterback last Friday, stating:

"Matthew Stafford is a great quarterback. He has a great arm and he sees things before it's coming. It's a couple times that he zipped the ball past my ear and it was humming."
"We're trained to read the quarterback's eyes. He's looking somewhere else and then throws it to no look. That is just amazing. When we seen him in the game, it was just special. Special player, special quarterback and he just got arm talent out this world."

Check out Nolan Smith's comments on Stafford below:

Stafford is widely considered to have one of the best arms in football. While he is set to turn 37 in just over a week, his arm talent remains elite.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
