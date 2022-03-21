Rams working on a new contract for superstar DT Aaron Donald: Report 

There are rumors that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could be in line for a new contract.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Los Angeles re-signed their quarterback Matthew Stafford to a four-year, $160 million. The deal includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career with the Rams.

Donald signed a six-year, $135 million contract with the Rams back in 2018. The contract includes a $40 million dollar signing bonus, $86,892,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $22.5 million.

He’ll earn a base salary of $9,250,000 and a roster bonus of $5 million while possessing a cap hit of $26,750,000 and a dead cap value of $26.5 million in the 2022 season.

The defensive tackle was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

In his rookie season, he was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year as he had nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss. His 18 tackles for loss were a top 10 total in the 2014 NFL season.

In the 2018 season, the defensive tackle won his second AP Defensive Player of the Year award after winning his first the year prior. He led the league in sacks with 20.5 and tackles for loss with 25 in 2018.

Since entering the league in 2014, the 30-year-old has the most sacks with 98. His 411 combined solo and assisted tackles are the fourth-most in that stretch.

His three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards are tied with Hall of Fame New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt for the most in league history.

Donald is also a seven-time All-Pro, which is the most amongst active players.

Aaron Donald and His 2021 NFL Season

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

In the 2021 season, he recorded 12.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. His 12.5 sacks were tied for the seventh-most, and his 19 tackles for loss were tied for the fourth-most.

The All-Pro defensive tackle had two sacks in Super Bowl 2022 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams won the Lombardi Trophy by a score of 23 – 20. We’ll see Los Angeles and their star defensive player reach a new deal as the offseason continues on.

