"You crashed my wedding, you're signing with the Rams!" - Sean McVay shares conversations with Odell Beckham Jr. after latter crashed his wedding

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay recently married longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills. Many were in attendance but apparently, there was one guest who crashed the wedding, similar to the movie with the same title.

That person was free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Here is McVay's account to the I AM ATHLETE podcast of how his former receiver crashed the wedding and what he told him (via Pro Football Talk):

"I mean, I love Odell. So only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. He showed up and crashed the wedding. I said, 'You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man'. That's a given right there."

McVay certainly knows what Beckham can do for a team as evidenced in Super Bowl LVI before the receiver tore his ACL during the game.

The former Cleveland Browns receiver had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before having to exit the game because of an injury.

Will the Los Angeles Rams be Super Bowl Champions again in 2022?

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL has not seen a team successfully defend their title of Super Bowl champion since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2022 season as one of the favorites to once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

But can they pull off the feat and become one of the few NFL franchises to repeat themselves as Super Bowl champions? The team took the first step towards that goal by awarding star defensive player Aaron Donald a new contract.

NFL @NFL Rams restructure DT Aaron Donald’s contract, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons, and $95 million through the 2024 season. (via @rapsheet) Rams restructure DT Aaron Donald’s contract, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal guarantees him $65 million over the next two seasons, and $95 million through the 2024 season. (via @rapsheet) https://t.co/O7oiFrjXBu

Having Donald back as the lynchpin of the defense bodes well for the team's chances of once again stopping opposing defenses. Although they lost all-world edge rusher Von Miller, the team added Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner to an already solid defense.

The secondary is still manned by All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. His ability to take away one side of the field makes Los Angeles much more dangerous.

On offense, quarterback Matthew Stafford proved to be the missing piece needed to complete their Super Bowl puzzle. Stafford returns with his favorite option, receiver Cooper Kupp, for next season.

Kupp had a season for the ages by leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,947), touchdowns (16), and receptions (145). He was also named Super Bowl LVI MVP by catching eight of 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still in limbo as far as his return to the team. But Los Angeles did sign former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson, who is a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

With Los Angeles bringing back most of their key players, they will look to take aim at joining the 2003-04 Patriots as the last NFL franchise to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

