"Never say never" - Retired Rams Super Bowl winner not ruling out Tom Brady route of making sensational comeback to NFL

The NFL saw the Los Angeles Rams reach the pinacle of the sport by lifting the Lombardi Trophy last season thanks to their accumulation of superstars on both sides of the field. Among one of the key contributors to their Super Bowl-run was offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

Drafted back in 2006, the former Cincinnati Bengals player got his first taste of Super Bowl success last season after coming oh-so-close back in 2019. Reaching the pinacle of the sport, Whitworth called it a time on his NFL career after winning the Lombardi Trophy. But it seems like a sensational Tom Brady-esque return could well be on the cards.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Rams player pretty much left the door open to one day returning to play football:

"You never say never. I did learn that. That's for sure."

The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year called it a time on his career back in March, but if Tom Brady's retirement stint is anything to go by, Whitworth could be back as soon as next season.

Unretirement the new norm among NFL superstars

Andrew Whitworth wouldn't be the only player to flirt with the idea of returning to the league. In fact, even apart from Brady, a lot of former players seem to be entertaining the idea.

Drew Brees @drewbrees Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know

Recently enough, future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees hinted at possibly returning to play next season after ending his one-year stint as an analyst on NBC. In fact, Whitworth's teammate from last season, Eric Weedle, too, is someone who belongs in this same category.

The two-time All-Pro, who had not played a single professional snap in close to two years, returned with the Rams in 2022 to claim his first Super Bowl victory. Whether or not Whitworth will take the route traversed by Tom Brady and Eric Weedle remains to be seen. But if hints are anything to go by, then a return to the gridiron could well be on the cards for the now 40-year-old offensive lineman.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar