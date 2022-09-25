Rams vs Cardinals: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will meet this Sunday in a Week 3 matchup. Both teams have a current record of 1-1 this season. The Cardinals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in their week 2 game by 29-23. The Raiders were leading in the game 23-7 until the third quarter. Arizona put up 16 points in the fourth quarter to even the score. The Cardinals scored a touchdown in overtime to complete the comeback and take the win.

Reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams tasted defeat in their first game against the Buffalo Bills. They made a comeback and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 31-27. The Rams and Cardinals will face each other for the 89th time. Who will win - the Arizona Cardinals or the Los Angeles Rams?

What time is the Rams vs Cardinals Week 3 game?

The Rams and Cardinals will face off on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The game will start at 4:25 PM ET and will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What channel is the Rams vs Cardinals game on?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX at 4:25 pm EST. Mark Sanchez will be the analyst, Kevin Kugler will feature for the play-by-play, and Laura Okmin will be on the sidelines.

Rams vs Cardinals live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the NFL+. Fans who reside outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL Game Pass app. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on Radio at Sports USA Radio and 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

Rams vs Cardinals injury report

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

Four players from the Los Angeles Rams have been ruled out for the Week 3 game against the Cardinals. The players missing are C Brian Allen (knee), WR Van Jefferson (knee), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), and CB David Long (groin). Safety Jordan Fuller remains questionable due to his hamstring injury.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring injury) and LB Zeke Turner (ankle injury) have been ruled out of the Week 3 game. Running back James Conner is suffering an ankle injury and will be questionable for the game.

Rams vs Cardinals head-to-head record

The Rams and Cardinals have met 88 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1937 when the Cardinals won 6 - 0. Los Angeles are currently 47-39-2 against Arizona. Since October 2016, both teams have faced 13 times and the Cardinals have a record of 2-11.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far