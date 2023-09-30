Rams vs Colts weather report: What's in store for Week 4? 

Following a 2-1 start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts are in first place in the AFC South. Despite having to use second-choice quarterback Gardner Minshew in Week 4, Indianapolis managed a big win on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Colts now host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Contrary to many other NFL games that could experience unpredictable weather, the two teams will square off in regulated weather settings at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, shielded from the outside environment.

The Lucas Oil Stadium has a sizable adjustable window on the side along with a retractable roof, enabling the home team to perform both indoors and outdoors.

For every occasion, the Lucas Oil Stadium's overall supply of air and outdoor air ventilation are set according to the needs of the event and the outside weather. As a result, when the weather and other operating circumstances allow, the stadium's roof and windows are open.

How to watch the Rams vs Colts in Week 4

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts game. Fox will broadcast the game live, with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma handling the call.

Additionally, viewers will be able to stream the contest between the Colts and the Rams, who have lost their last two games to the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, on platforms including NFL+, Fubo and the NFL Sunday Ticket Package.

The game's full details are listed below.

Date and Time : Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1:00 p.m. ET Stadium : Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV : FOX

: FOX Announcers : Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)