Rams WR Cooper Kupp lists four-acre Oregon house for $3,500,000: Report

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Kupp, have put their sprawling Oregon country home on the market with a price tag of $3.5 million.

Nestled within a generous four-acre expanse, the estate boasts not only a stunning residence but also a 4,600-square-foot athletic facility. The facility was ingeniously repurposed from a tennis court during the pandemic — a testament to Kupp's adaptability.

Image Credit: Wall Street Journal Website

Situated in the charming locale of Wilsonville, the property promises not only a luxurious living space but also privacy and a deep connection to the outdoors. It's an idyllic retreat that offers a perfect blend of nature and modern amenities.

Image Credit: Wall Street Journal Website

With the Oregon abode in the market, the Kupps primarily reside in the lively city of Los Angeles, holding strong ties to their roots as Cooper Kupp was born and raised in Yakima, Washington.

What other amenities does Cooper Kupp's property offer apart from the athletic facility?

The expansive property is a gem, boasting a five-bedroom main house, a charming guesthouse and a detached garage that has been transformed into a fully functional home gym — a haven for fitness enthusiasts.

As one steps inside the main house, they're greeted by wide-plank hardwood floors, crafted millwork and opulent stone finishes.

Image Credit: Wall Street Journal Website

The ambiance is further enhanced by a wood-paneled office complete with a cozy fireplace, setting the tone for a perfect blend of functionality and luxury.

The family room is a hub of entertainment and relaxation, complete with a bar featuring a wine refrigerator and tastefully illuminated display cabinets. It's a space designed to bring people together, ideal for both lively gatherings and serene moments of unwinding.

The meticulous attention to detail in the property truly sets it apart, offering not just a home but an experience of refined living that Cooper Kupp and his family enjoyed.