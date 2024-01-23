Rams WR Demarcus Robinson sues hotel after getting robbed of $150,000 at gunpoint: Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is suing a hotel located in the Las Vegas area for failing to protect him adequately. The incident happened in October 2023, and according to TMZ, they took almost US$ 150k in jewelry.

The receiver says that there was no security around the hotel and that people working failed to call the cops until the suspects left the area. He's suing the place for negligence, and is looking for at least $149,500 in damages.

Here's a breakdown of what happened, according to TMZ:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robinson claims he entered the facility through a side entrance after pulling into the parking garage ... but when he made his way into the lobby, two masked men pulled guns on him and threatened to murder him. In the suit, Robinson says the men took nearly $150,000 worth of stuff off of his person during the encounter ... including a luxury diamond watch and two diamond chains.

Demarcus Robinson's 2023 season

The wide receiver did not feature until November, but he was still able to put up respectable numbers considering that he shared a room with Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Tutu Atwell.

Demarcus Robinson finished the year with 26 receptions, 371 yards and 4 touchdowns. He earned a place on Sean McVay's offense late in the year, and to his credit, he had some good performances to justify the trust. As an example, he netted 92 receiving yards against the New York Giants in Week 16.

Even though Puka Nacua was the 177th pick from the Los Angeles Rams, He led all rookies in receptions and receiving yards, breaking many records. He had seven games with at least 100 receiving yards. That's a very difficult player for Robinson to take snaps of - and considering Cooper Kupp was OPOY in 2021, plus the great start to the year from Tutu Atwell, 26 receptions since November are a good number.

Demarcus Robinson was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and played the first six years of his career there, winning a Super Bowl in 2019. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.