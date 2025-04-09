Last month, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, ending his eight-year stint with the franchise. His underwhelming 2024 campaign played a role in his departure from the team. However, Puka Nacua's rise as the top option in the passing game gave the team the confidence to cut ties with the former Super Bowl MVP.
The Rams expect the 23-year-old to carry the mantle that Kupp had for the past five seasons. However, the former fifth-round pick has already warned LA that he doesn't intend to play for too long and is planning on retiring in "maybe seven or eight" years.
During Nacua's appearance on the Names With Games podcast, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman asked the young star why he planned on leaving the sport early. He revealed that he wanted to bid goodbye to football while still in his physical prime to fulfill his goal of being a two-sport athlete. He said:
"I know I want to go play overseas basketball. That’s why I’m like, I want to play football and I want to take that money. I want to go on LaMelo Ball, went to Lithuania. Like, I’m sure I could go to another country that only 25% of the world’s ever heard before. Get ownership in the team and go do the Michael Jordan route. I’m getting twenty-five shots up a night. I’m gonna be the coach.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Nacua added that he wanted to win the Super Bowl before embarking on a journey as a basketball player and a team owner.
Puka Nacua determined to win Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford
After falling short in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against eventual champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams planned on parting ways with quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, after discussions with the veteran, they decided to restructure his deal and run it back with him under center.
Puka Nacua is aware that Stafford's time in LA is limited and is keen on winning the Super Bowl with the 37-year-old. During an appearance on the St. Brown podcast, he revealed that he wanted to finish the 2025 season as the league leader in receiving yards, touchdowns, and receptions. He said:
"I'm trying to win that Triple Crown... Being like, 'Man, got to go crazy this year.' We only got a couple years left with Matthew... It's like there's such a small window, bro." [From 42:30]
It's a lofty goal considering only five wide receivers have achieved the feat in the Super Bowl. However, Stafford helped Cooper Kupp join that exclusive list and Nacua has faith in the quarterback's ability to help him achieve the same.
LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.