Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb have been together for the majority of the last decade. Put simply, the wide receiver knows when his quarterback is going to lose his patience, and the storm is coming.

In a segment on HBO's Hard Knocks, transcribed by Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football, Randall Cobb warned his receivers that their mistakes were wearing on the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"But I was talking with [Rodgers] and he was telling me a lot of mistakes in our room today. Basic stuff, little things. It's all cool right now but I'm telling you one day, he's gonna lose his [bleep.]"

He went on, promising that No. 8 would cut bait if he changed his mind on a receiver:

"It's going to happen if it continues to go the way it's going. If he don't trust you, he's not going to throw you the ball. I can promise you that. He doesn't like throwing interceptions."

Aaron Rodgers' honeymoon period with New York Jets diagnosed with terminal illness

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Carolina Panthers

The quarterback of the New York Jets has now been with the team for four months. After 16 weeks of smiles and good vibes, the rubber is going to meet the road, starting this weekend. The quarterback will be starting in his first live game action as a member of the Jets, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch.

If his first and potentially only drive doesn't end in a touchdown, the smile might fade, replaced by the same trademark scowl the quarterback had with the Green Bay Packers.

Looking at the past records and the Jets' locker room, there's great potential in this team. However, teams in the NFL with new beating hearts can easily hit choppy waters in September of their debut season.

Will the good vibes continue, even if the team starts 0-1 or worse?

Tom Brady was once again screaming and throwing things not too long into his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite getting away from Bill Belichick. Aaron Rodgers also got away from his dark situation in Green Bay, but how long until the quarterback returns to his ways?

According to Randall Cobb, it appears to be directly tied to how his players do.

