NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss is regarded as one of the best receivers to ever play the game, and one of his best seasons came in 2007 when he linked up with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Moss made his name with the Minnesota Vikings, as in six of his first seven years in the league, he surpassed 1,200 receiving yards. He made multiple Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro.

He then made the switch to the Oakland Raiders in 2005 for two seasons before he made the move to New England.

Many aren't sure exactly how the move came about, but now, Moss has revealed how he linked up with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Randy Moss' career is well-documented and wherever he went, huge yards and touchdowns followed, none more so than in 2007 with New England where Moss hauled in 23 touchdowns as Brady's No. 1 weapon.

But how did he end up in New England? Speaking on the Cold as Balls Show with Kevin Hart, Moss said:

"I tell my old teammate like, hey, man, can you do me a favor? I said man, could you go knock on Tom's door? Give me five minutes. So Tom comes in and I say, look, I'm gonna cut to the chase, I know you got a big game tonight, look, I want to play with you, walked out the door. First time in his career he throws five touchdowns that night."

"Then I get a call from Belichick about becoming a Patriot. I'm in Houston, Texas, at a party, about to walk through the door, I hang up on Belichick three times, and he calls me back. Go there '07 and broke several records.”

Randy Moss part of "almost" perfect 2007 season

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

The closest anyone has gotten to another perfect season has been the Patriots in 2007. With the '72 Dolphins the only team to accomplish the feat, the Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season.

Randy Moss was a big reason why, with his 23 touchdowns and over 1,400 receiving yards while Brady threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns as they laid waste to every team they faced.

The Patriots and Randy Moss went undefeated in the regular season and then beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round 31-20 before beating the then San Diego Chargers 21-12 in the AFC Championship game, setting up a clash against the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

However, Eli Manning and the Giants famously caused an upset to slay the Patriots 17-14 and end their quest for a perfect season.