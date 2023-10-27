Rapper Blueface threatens Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford in raging rant over SoFi strippers controversy

Kelly Stafford, wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently at odds with rapper Blueface. Blueface, who was in attendance at last week's Los Angeles Rams game at Sofi Stadium, was accused by Stafford of bringing strippers into his suite during the game.

Blueface then took to social media to disagree with Stafford's claims. The rapper directed his message toward Matthew Stafford, asking him to "get your wife." He then said he would become "disrespectful" if she continued talking:

"Matt, get your wife, bro, before I get disrespectful. Karen on here, SMH. I paid for the suite. If I wanted you in the suite, Kelly, I could have paid for that as well. Your nephews and daughter have seen worse on Instagram if they are already on there. Welcome to LA."

In a separate post, Blueface went as far as to call Kelly Stafford a "Karen" for complaining and offered her and her family to join his suite at the stadium.

Blueface's didn't stop there. He then directed his comments toward Matthew Stafford, blaming the quarterback for the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week:

"Cuz I could talk about how you all lost the game and what Matt could have done better as a QB. That’s what his wife needs to be talking about. My antics ain’t lose us the game."

What did Kelly Stafford say about rapper Blueface?

Kelly Stafford isn't happy with what she witnessed at the end of the Rams game at Sofi Stadium. Stafford saw what happened in one of the suites nearby. On the weekly episode of her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank," she spoke about rapper Blueface's actions during the game.

The rapper was proposing to his girlfriend during the game and to celebrate the occasion, had strippers come into the suite.

“So this is our pre-game entertainment. This is our game day experience. And if you guys didn’t see it, it’s strippers in suites and the middle of the game, people throwing money at them," said Stafford.

“But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience, coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I’m saying. But if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults won't bring their kids," added Stafford.

Stafford felt the actions were inappropriate for what should have been a family-friendly event. She also fears that families will refrain from attending Los Angeles Rams games in the future due to that.