Rapper Machine Gun Kelly tempts Travis Kelce with $500,000 to play for favorite AFC North team

Travis Kelce admitted in a lengthy Wall Street Journal article that he has contemplated retirement more than ever. While he is still capable of playing at a high level, the effects of his past surgeries have him seriously considering life after football.

With two years left in his four-year, $57.25 million contract, he might likely play for the Kansas City Chiefs throughout his entire NFL career. However, one of his close friends made an enticing offer to suit up for their hometown team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Machine Gun Kelly sweetens the pot for Travis Kelce to consider playing for the Browns

Hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly – born Colson Baker – phoned in during a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. It went beyond the usual pleasantries as the musician offered the two-time Super Bowl champion an enticing offer.

Machine Gun Kelly offered Travis Kelce, with Jason Kelce listening:

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship, and just as a Clevelander, if I did not insert this question personally. I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

The multi-platinum recording artist then showed a jacket with the Cleveland Browns colors.

While Machine Gun Kelly was born in Texas, he lived in Cleveland after residing in Egypt, Germany, Chicago, and Denver. Meanwhile, as enticing as Baker’s offer is, Travis Kelce would want to remain with the Chiefs throughout his NFL career.

However, Kelce admitted that he dreamed of playing for the Browns, given that he was an Ohio native who attended Cleveland Heights High School. The four-time First Team All-Pro member pleaded with then-Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski to take him in the 2013 NFL Draft.

As fate would have it, the Kansas City Chiefs took him in the third round, and the rest is history. Aside from winning two Super Bowl titles in four seasons, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections and established numerous tight end records.

What will Travis Kelce do after 2025?

After earning an $11.25 million base salary this season, Travis Kelce is due for $12 million in 2024 and $16.25 million in 2025. With the 2023 season approaching the playoffs, he has two full seasons left before his contract expires.

The Chiefs could offer him a shorter deal, depending on how the next few seasons play out. Or, he can take up Machine Gun Kelly’s offer and suit up for the Browns. But he’ll be 36 when his contract expires, a ripe age to consider hanging up his cleats for good.