Rapper Offset has 4-word reaction over rumored Cardi B-Stefon Diggs romance

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B’s rumored romance became a trending topic during the first weekend of Coachella 2025, and fans speculated on how her ex, Offset, might react. After a clip surfaced on April 13 showing Cardi dancing closely with Diggs at a club, one fan commented, “Offset punching air.” Offset responded to the viral remark with a brief message:

“I’m happy for her!!”

Cardi B and Diggs were first linked in October last year. Diggs, who signed with the Patriots on March 28, 2025, had previously been sidelined with a torn ACL suffered in October 2024, during his final season with the Texans.

Offset’s response followed months of reported tension between him and the “Money Bag” singer. Their split was publicly confirmed on August 1, 2024 — the very day Cardi announced she was expecting their third child. In the months that followed, the 32-year-old alleged on social media that Offset had sent her threatening messages and attempted to share private details of their relationship with others. She addressed these claims during a March 29 conversation on X Spaces, referencing messages she forwarded to his new girlfriend, Melanie Jayda.

Despite the split, Cardi emphasized that her focus remained on moving forward, especially after welcoming her third child. Offset, meanwhile, has yet to publicly address the other allegations.

Diggs, 31, completed the 2024 season with 496 receiving yards and three TDs before joining New England.

Stefon Diggs sues Mulan Hernandez for assault and extortion; she alleges he was the aggressor

Stefon Diggs filed a lawsuit against model and TV personality Mulan Hernandez two months ago, reportedly accusing her of assault, trespassing, and attempted extortion. Per TMZ, the suit details an alleged incident on June 7, 2024, when Diggs claims Hernandez arrived at his home uninvited and physically damaged property, including a high-end computer, a $130,000 watch, and his phone, before punching him and issuing threats related to his NFL career.

Diggs also names Hernandez’s friend, Brianna Mack, as a co-conspirator in the alleged extortion attempt.

Hernandez has publicly denied the claims, stating on Instagram that Diggs assaulted her during the June 7 encounter, causing a concussion. She said the legal filing followed failed mediation efforts initiated by Diggs’ legal team.

Stefon Diggs is seeking damages between $250,000 and $1M. The lawsuit includes charges of intentional infliction of emotional distress and conspiracy. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed. Both parties continue to dispute the events publicly.

