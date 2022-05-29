Watch: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tryout for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had two new interesting people trying out for the team in rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. On a new episode of Cardi's Messenger Watch Together series Cardi Tries, she was joined by her friend and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion to learn how to play football from players on the Chargers squad.

Cardi B started out the episode by saying she’s going to learn about the NFL because she wants to be one of those sports moms that are involved in sports activity:

"Alright, guys. Today, I'm going to learn NFL. Since I have a son, I want to be one of those sports moms that be all involved in the sports activity, and I want to learn all about football today."

Next, both entered the practice building of the Chargers, which is located in Costa Mesa, California. Megan spoke about her previous experience in relation to football as she danced for the drill team back in high school:

"I used to dance for the drill team in high school. I used to be up at six o'clock every morning on the football field, lookin' at them boys."

Later on, Cardi and Megan were introduced to former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, who let them know what their itinerary was for the day. Gates told the award-winning rappers they were going to do a 40-yard dash, followed by a combination of defensive and offensive playing lessons.

Gates introduced them to Los Angeles’ equipment manager Kevin Duddy, who suited them up in shoulder pads and had both of them practice their game faces.

Drills run at the Chargers Facility by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi and Megan suited up to play on the Chargers practice facility. Source: Cardi Tries

Cardi looked back on old times when she used to practice her running skills while in preparation to run the 40-yard dash, saying:

“When I used to be in high school, I used to go to a lot of hooky parties. And the cops used to bust the hooky parties a lot, so I had to run a lot."

They met Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Both James and Allen taught them a defensive practice move in tackling a dummy. In getting ready to tackle the dummy, Cardi said:

"I'm just going to envision I don't like this b***h.”

TOGETHXR @togethxr



(via Get you a player that can make a tackle AND perform at halftime(via @iamcardib Get you a player that can make a tackle AND perform at halftime 🏈 (via @iamcardib) https://t.co/Jxx4lTffvb

Afterwards, they moved onto offensive moves such as throwing and catching the football, before displaying their dance moves in a lesson, regarding touchdown celebrations.

As the day at the Chargers practice facility ended, the rappers reflected on what they'd learned throughout the day.

Cardi said that you need a really strong teammate, referring to Megan, and that she’d love for her son, Wave Set Cephus, to play one day:

"One thing I learned about football is that you really need a really strong teammate, and that's why I got my teammate right here. We had so much fun, and I feel way more confident about football. [I'd] love my son to be in it."

Megan commented that she was glad Cardi had her out there and now has a newfound support for the NFL:

"I like catching. I like throwing or whatever, so I'm really glad that Cardi had me out here today — my teammate. I have a newfound support for the NFL because I can't believe y'all out here doing this to y'all self."

Needless to say, Cardi was "making some money moves" out there, while Megan was "a savage" on the field that day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe