Rashaad Penny injury update and return timeline for NFL Week 5 matchup vs Saints

Seattle Seahawks tight end Rashaad Penny missed Wednesday's practice session ahead of the New Orleans Saints game this weekend. Penny has started all four games for the Seahawks this season, but his status remains questionable for the weekend. Seattle defeated the Lions 48-45 last week and are currently 2-2 this season.

Fantasy football players are in doubt and are wondering whether they should start Rashaad Penny this week, given his questionable status. Penny remains one of the most important players in the Seahawks' offense and is doing well this season. In 49 attempts, he has rushed for 292 yards and scored two touchdowns. Let's take a look at Penny's injury update and return timeline.

Rashaad Penny injury update

Rashaad Penny - Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Penny missed Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury. He played the entire game against the Lions on Sunday but was present on this week's injury list. In the game against the Lions, Penny made 17 rushing attempts for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Often NFL players are seen missing practice on Wednesdays, even if they have the slightest of injuries. This is usually a precautionary method taken by the team to avoid a major injury.

It is too early to comment on Penny's availability in the upcoming game. It will depend mostly on the next two days of practice. However, chances are it is not a major one, as Penny spoke to the media and did not mention it.

Rashaad Penny NFL timeline

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

The Seattle Seahawks selected Penny as the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. Penny did not start any games in his first three years. During that time, he recorded 823 yards on 161 rushing attempts and scored five rushing touchdowns.

In 2021, he started six of the ten games he played and in 119 rushing attempts recorded 749 yards and six touchdowns. In the last four years, Penny has played 37 games, missing 28.

He started off really well this season, but is again suffering from a shoulder injury. He has missed games every season, making him a little unreliable in terms of fantasy football. There will likely be an update regarding his shoulder in the next few days.

