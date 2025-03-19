Rashee Rice appears terrified using icy recovery methods while recovering from last season's injury

Rashee Rice is still recovering after sustaining a knee injury against the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The second-year wide receiver was expected to make a bigger impact on the Kansas City Chiefs until his season was cut short.

Ad

Rice shared an Instagram story showing one of the methods he's currently using to treat his knee. The playmaker looked scared in the selfie he posted.

Rashee Rice's selfie on Instagram/@doub11e_r

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before that, Rice had shared a video doing lungees with chains attached to the bar. Doctor Sharif Tabbah explained the reason behind that exercise.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Getting that strength and power back!" the doctor captioned the post.

Rice's workout story on Instagram/@doub11e_r

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn't win a third consecutive Super Bowl after being dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles in the championship game. The AFC champions couldn't do much against their NFC counterpart and Rice's absence was notable.

Ad

In the end, the Eagles secured a 40-22 commanding win to take Super Bowl LIX in front of a Chiefs team that looked lost from the start to the end of the game.

Rashee Rice played four games during the 2024 NFL season. He finished with 24 receptions, 288 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. The Chiefs will need more during Rice's third season and he's seemingly doing everything in his power to be back on the field as soon as possible.

Ad

Rashee Rice takes credit for Travis Kelce's decision to play one more season

Rashee Rice is set to help his team on the field but he also used different ways to keep them together and as a strong unit ahead of the 2025 season. The wide receiver revealed he talked Travis Kelce out of retirement after the Super Bowl LIX loss.

Ad

During Wednesday's edition of REVOLT Sports Weekly x I Am Athlete, Rice detailed how a conversation with Kelce made the tight end change his mind about retirement.

“I ain’t gonna lie to y’all,” Rice told Brandon Marshall. “I’m 95 percent of the reason he ain’t retiring. Told him he can’t go out like that. I’m gonna make sure we get that next year.” (30:52 mark)

Ad

Travis Kelce's future with the Chiefs was up in the air after the Super Bowl LIX loss. The wide receivers were the most affected by injuries and Rice was part of that group. With key players set to return, Rice and the Chiefs will look to bounce back and challenge for the title again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.